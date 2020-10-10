Financial Analysis: Medical Connections (OTCMKTS:MCTH) vs. 51job (OTCMKTS:JOBS)

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) and Medical Connections (OTCMKTS:MCTH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 51job alerts:

This table compares 51job and Medical Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job 30.14% 9.95% 7.66% Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 51job and Medical Connections, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job 0 2 1 0 2.33 Medical Connections 0 0 0 0 N/A

51job currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Given 51job’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 51job is more favorable than Medical Connections.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 51job and Medical Connections’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51job $574.57 million 8.94 $76.46 million $1.15 66.76 Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

51job has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Connections.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of 51job shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

51job has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Connections has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

51job beats Medical Connections on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 51job

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites. It also provides other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance, benefits, and payroll processing, as well as compliance with local governmental employment regulations; and conducts training seminars in the business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company offers campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and placement and executive search services to employers seeking to attract talent and fill job vacancies. Further, it provides professional and scientific assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees, as well as offers talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and provides support and administrative services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and the local Chinese enterprises. It offers its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Medical Connections

Medical Connections Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Medical Connections, Inc., a healthcare staffing company, provides staffing services for allied professionals and nurses in the United States. The company offers recruiting and staffing services for permanent and temporary positions, with an option for the clients and candidates to choose the working arrangements. It serves hospitals and other healthcare facilities, such as physician practice groups, skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, and sports medicine clinics with a range of staffing specialties that include various allied health professionals comprising rehabilitation therapists, speech language therapists, respiratory therapists, and radiation therapy technicians and nurses. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.