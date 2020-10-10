Financial Comparison: NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) and The Competition

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NYSE:SLQT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 NYSE:SLQT Competitors 297 920 1020 72 2.38

NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 58.51%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.33%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $81.15 million -122.63 NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 44.05

NYSE:SLQT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Summary

NYSE:SLQT peers beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

