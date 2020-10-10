Financial Contrast: Meredith (NYSE:MDP) versus Monarch Services (NYSE:MAHI)

Monarch Services (OTCMKTS:MAHI) and Meredith (NYSE:MDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Services and Meredith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Services N/A N/A N/A Meredith -8.23% 27.06% 3.20%

Monarch Services has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meredith has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Meredith shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of Monarch Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Meredith shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Monarch Services and Meredith, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Meredith 0 2 1 0 2.33

Meredith has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.51%. Given Meredith’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meredith is more favorable than Monarch Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monarch Services and Meredith’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meredith $2.85 billion 0.21 -$234.30 million N/A N/A

Monarch Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meredith.

Summary

Meredith beats Monarch Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monarch Services Company Profile

Monarch Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, publishes Â’Girls Life', a bi-monthly magazine for girls age ten to fifteen. The company sells its magazines through direct mail solicitation, insert cards, and subscription agents. In addition, it operates a restaurant under the name Â’Peerce's Plantation' with catering facility and bar. Monarch Services was founded in 1976 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services. It publishes media in entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting, and home categories, such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, Real Simple, Shape, Southern Living, Martha Stewart Living, and other brands, as well as 275 special interest publications under approximately 68 brands. This segment operates approximately 60 Websites, 60 mobile-optimized Websites, and 14 applications. It is also involved in the third-party marketing, consumer database, and other related operations, as well as provision of magazine advertising and circulation, digital and customer relationship marketing, other custom publishing project, and ancillary products and services. In addition, this segment operates The Foundry, a creative content studio, which develops content marketing programs across various platforms comprising native advertising that enable clients to engage new consumers and build long-term relationships with existing customers for a range of industries. The Local Media segment operates approximately 17 television stations that include 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations. It also includes 12 Websites, 12 mobile-optimized Websites, and approximately 30 applications focused on news, sports, and weather-related information. In addition, this segment sells geographic and demographic-targeted digital and print advertising programs to third parties. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

