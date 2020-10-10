Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FISI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $259.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

