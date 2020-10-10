Financial Survey: Nesco (NSCO) versus Its Peers

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nesco to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million N/A Nesco Competitors $1.46 billion $181.74 million 9.81

Nesco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nesco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 230 703 957 92 2.46

Nesco presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.44%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Nesco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nesco is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -7.75% -10.89% -0.53%

Volatility and Risk

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco’s peers have a beta of 1.54, indicating that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nesco peers beat Nesco on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

