FIO Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00056911 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 719,420,285 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.