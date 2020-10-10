First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. First Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 35.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of First Financial by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.