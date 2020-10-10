First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Hawaiian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of FHB opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

