First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Hawaiian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.
Shares of FHB opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
