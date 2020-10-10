First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut First Mid Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.03 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 272.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 26.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.