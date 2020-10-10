First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.