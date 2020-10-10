First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Trading 1.9% Higher

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. 4,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 15.05% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.