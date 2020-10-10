First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.45

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $27.39. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 225,916 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 539,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 64,439 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,638,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.