Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.