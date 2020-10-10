Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FVRR. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $161.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $163.51.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

