Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg bought 145,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,337 shares in the company, valued at $375,208.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul W. Hobby bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 244,630 shares of company stock worth $580,856 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 106.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 94,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 68.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

