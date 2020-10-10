Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLDM. UBS Group raised their price target on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

