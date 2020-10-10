Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $7.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,977,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,171,055. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 3,709,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $12,537,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 916.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

