FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FORTESCUE METAL/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s payout ratio is currently 136.41%.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

