Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $89.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price increased by CSFB from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fortive by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

