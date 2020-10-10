Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Upgraded by Clarus Securities to “Buy”

Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BRLGF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Founders Advantage Capital has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $0.98.
About Founders Advantage Capital
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.