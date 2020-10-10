Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Upgraded by Clarus Securities to “Buy”

Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BRLGF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Founders Advantage Capital has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $0.98.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

