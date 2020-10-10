Founders Advantage Capital’s (FCF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Founders Advantage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of FCF opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11. Founders Advantage Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.20 million. Analysts expect that Founders Advantage Capital will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

