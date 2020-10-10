Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

FCPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

