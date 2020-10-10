FOX’s (FOXA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie upgraded FOX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

FOXA opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.32. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

