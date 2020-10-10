Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 30,900 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $136,887.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $71,650.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,036,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after buying an additional 355,752 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

