Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €94.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.07 ($97.73).

ETR FME opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €71.90 and a 200 day moving average of €71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

