FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

