Friendz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $133,757.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $294,496.62 and $133,757.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.94 or 0.05039977 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,537,913 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

