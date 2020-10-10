Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $75.00. Frogads shares last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 927,663 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.70.
Frogads Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FROG)
FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.
