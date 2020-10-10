Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $75.00. Frogads shares last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 927,663 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.70.

In other Frogads news, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $12,276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,649,175 shares in the company, valued at $231,164,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares in the company, valued at $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

Frogads Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FROG)

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

