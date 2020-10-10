Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN)’s share price fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 51,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 91,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRO.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$0.65 price target on Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $80.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.