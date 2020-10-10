Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

FULT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

FULT opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 238,572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

