Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (FGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Global Invstmnt’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.12.

Get Future Generation Global Invstmnt alerts:

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Company Profile

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.