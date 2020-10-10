Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (FGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Global Invstmnt’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.12.
Future Generation Global Invstmnt Company Profile
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.