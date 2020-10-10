F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 4.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. 9,846,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,953,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

