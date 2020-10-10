G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.82

G4S plc (LON:GFS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.82 and traded as high as $202.40. G4S shares last traded at $201.51, with a volume of 11,140,188 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of G4S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of G4S in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get G4S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.37.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.