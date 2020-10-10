G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.82

G4S plc (LON:GFS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.82 and traded as high as $202.40. G4S shares last traded at $201.51, with a volume of 11,140,188 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get G4S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.37.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.