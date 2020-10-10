Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 3,757.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.