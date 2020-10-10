Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 26.26 and a quick ratio of 26.16.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

