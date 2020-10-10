GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) PT Raised to $3.00 at Berenberg Bank

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GAU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Get GalianoGoldInc . alerts:

Shares of GalianoGoldInc . stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47. GalianoGoldInc . has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $305.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GalianoGoldInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GalianoGoldInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.