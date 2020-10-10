GameCredits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,946.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $12,946.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,767,873 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars.

