GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GME. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a sell rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.72.

GameStop stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in GameStop by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.6% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

