Gamida Cell’s (GMDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

