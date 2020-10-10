GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GAP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Shares of GPS opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GAP by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of GAP by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of GAP by 11.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

