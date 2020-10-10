GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded GB Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. GB Group has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

