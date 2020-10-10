GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 355,919 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

