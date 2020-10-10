Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $174.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.54.
Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GNRC opened at $205.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.17. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $213.91.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Generac’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.
