Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $174.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Generac by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after purchasing an additional 574,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 521,871 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $41,093,000.

NYSE GNRC opened at $205.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.17. Generac has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $213.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Generac’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.