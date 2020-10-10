Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.64.

GNRC stock opened at $205.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $213.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 4,092.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generac by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after acquiring an additional 98,603 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 1.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Generac by 261.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,056,000 after acquiring an additional 574,847 shares during the period.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

