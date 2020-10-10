General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in General Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,659,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,905 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 275,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 49,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,924 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 906,532 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.84. 171,507,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,126,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

