Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Gentex stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

