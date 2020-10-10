GeoDB Market Capitalization Tops $4.60 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $122,206.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.94 or 0.05039977 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.