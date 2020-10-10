Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.91. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEO. TD Securities upped their target price on Geodrill from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 million and a P/E ratio of 26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.