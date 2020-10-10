Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Down 2.6%

Geomega Resources Inc (CVE:GMA) fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 103,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 173,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

Geomega Resources Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,831 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Geomega Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geomega Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.